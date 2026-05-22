2026 Ivor Novello Awards: Full winners list featuring Lily Allen, Sam Fender
- By Umaima Amir -
- May 22, 2026
The 2026 Ivor Novello Awards brought together some of the most influential names in music. From chart-topping hits to critically acclaimed albums, this year’s winners reflected the depth and diversity of contemporary music, with Lily Allen, Sam Fender and Lola Young leading the honours list.
The prestigious songwriting awards also honored legendary artists including George Michael, who was inducted into the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy. The honour was accepted by his former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley and his longtime friend Chris Organ.
In another major announcement, Elton John was revealed as the first-ever president of The Ivors Academy, recognised for his longstanding support of songwriters and composers.
Here is the full list of winners.
BEST ALBUM
Euro-Country – written and performed by CMAT
BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
I Stand On The Line – written by Fraser T Smith and Kae Tempest, performed by Kae Tempest
BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY
Don’t Fall Asleep – written and performed by Jacob Alon
PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
Messy – written and performed by Lola Young
RISING STAR
Jacob Alon
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
Testimony – composed by Tom Hodge
BEST TV SOUNDTRACK
Trespasses – composed by David Holmes and Brian Irvine
VISIONARY AWARD
Kano
OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION
Lily Allen
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Sam Fender
ICON AWARD
Calvin Harris
IVORS FELLOWSHIP
George Michael
INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Rosalia
SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL AWARD
Linda Perry