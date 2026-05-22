The 2026 Ivor Novello Awards brought together some of the most influential names in music. From chart-topping hits to critically acclaimed albums, this year’s winners reflected the depth and diversity of contemporary music, with Lily Allen, Sam Fender and Lola Young leading the honours list.

The prestigious songwriting awards also honored legendary artists including George Michael, who was inducted into the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy. The honour was accepted by his former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley and his longtime friend Chris Organ.

In another major announcement, Elton John was revealed as the first-ever president of The Ivors Academy, recognised for his longstanding support of songwriters and composers.

Here is the full list of winners.

BEST ALBUM

Euro-Country – written and performed by CMAT

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

I Stand On The Line – written by Fraser T Smith and Kae Tempest, performed by Kae Tempest

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

Don’t Fall Asleep – written and performed by Jacob Alon

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

Messy – written and performed by Lola Young

RISING STAR

Jacob Alon

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

Testimony – composed by Tom Hodge

BEST TV SOUNDTRACK

Trespasses – composed by David Holmes and Brian Irvine

VISIONARY AWARD

Kano

OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION

Lily Allen

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Sam Fender

ICON AWARD

Calvin Harris

IVORS FELLOWSHIP

George Michael

INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Rosalia

SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL AWARD

Linda Perry