2026 Met Gala: Anna Wintour’s new 'Condé Nast' role explained

Anna Wintour shone again by returning to her Kingdom. She appeared at the front steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she still reigns as the lead chairperson of the annual fundraiser despite Chloe Malle being named her successor at Vogue.

Anna was among the first to step onto the white carpet, though she is sure to be joined soon by this year’s co-chairs: Beyoncé, making her return to the Met Gala for the first time in a decade, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman. Only two honorary chairs caused a bit of a stir upon their announcement. Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos were given the titles after they committed to being the 2026 Gala’s biggest donors.

This will be the second time Lauren has attended the event, and Jeff’s third; he also attended in 2012 with his then-wife, MacKenzie Scott. Anna, however, remained unbothered by the buzz generated by the appointment, calling Lauren a “wonderful asset to the museum and the event.”

She continued in the interview with CNN, “We’re very grateful for her incredible generosity, so we’re thrilled she’s part of the night”.

As for Anna’s role at Vogue, Chloe was named her successor and head of editorial content in September.

“Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled and awed to be part of that,” Chloe, who had been the editor of Vogue.com, said in a press release obtained by NBC News at the time. “I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor.”And indeed, Chloe will continue to report to Anna, who has begun her new role as chief content officer for Vogue publisher Condé Nast, overseeing brands like WIRED, Vanity Fair, GQ, Glamour, Bon Appétit, and more.

“I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be,” Anna said in a statement via Vogue in June, when she first announced she’d be stepping down. “And that is exactly the kind of person we need to now look for to be HOEC for US Vogue.”

For the 2026 event, Anna brought to life her interpretation of the “Costume Art” theme and the dress code of “fashion is art” with a feathery turquoise jacket, which she donned atop a turquoise and black embroidered gown, courtesy of Chanel.

As for accessories, the 76-year-old kept her typical bob and bangs hairstyle and donned her usual oversized sunglasses. On her feet were strappy black stilettos, and her neck bore a jeweled statement necklace.