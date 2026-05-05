Blake Lively has stepped onto the iconic red carpet of the Met Gala with renewed poise, marking a striking return to the spotlight just hours after settling her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

The 38-year-old actress embraced this year’s theme, “Costume Art,” in an archival Atelier Versace gown from the spring 2006 collection as she graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s annual fashion event on Monday, May 4.

The vintage piece delivered understated glamour, elevated by custom Lorraine Schwartz jewelry that added a refined brilliance to her look.

Her appearance marked her first time at the Met Gala since 2022, when she co-chaired alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in one of the night’s most talked-about fashion moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANITY FAIR (@vanityfair)

Earlier in the day, attorneys for both Lively and Baldoni confirmed that a settlement had been reached in their lawsuit connected to the film It Ends With Us.

In a joint statement, representatives from both sides, including Baldoni’s production company Wayfarer Studios, emphasized a shared commitment to moving forward constructively. They acknowledged that concerns raised during the process were heard and reiterated the importance of maintaining respectful, professional work environments.

The case, originally filed in December 2024, had been scheduled to go to trial later this month before the settlement brought it to a close.