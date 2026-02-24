2026 Met Gala dress code unveiled ahead of May 4 event

The 2026 Met Gala theme and dress code have officially been announced. On Monday, February 23, Vogue revealed that the gala, set for Monday, May 4, will follow the theme “Fashion Is Art”.

The theme coincides with the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring 2026 exhibition, “Costume Art”, which celebrates the art of dress throughout history.

The exhibition, organized by Andrew Bolton, marks the opening of the Institute’s first permanent galleries at The Met.

Spanning nearly 12,000 square feet, the Condé M. Nast Galleries will showcase historical and contemporary garments alongside paintings, sculptures, and other objects, highlighting the central role of the dressed body in art.

The “Costume Art” exhibit will run from May 10, 2026 to January 10, 2027, following the Met Gala on May 4, 2026. The Costume Exhibit and the Met Gala work in tandem with fashion’s biggest event carrying the same theme.

Bolton has organized the exhibition around three thematic body types: those commonly represented in art, those that are often overlooked (like aging and pregnant bodies) and universal bodies (like the anatomical body).

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour will serve as the co-chairs for the 2026 gala.