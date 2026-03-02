2026 SAG Actor Awards: Teyana Taylor attends with her daughter

Teyana Taylor attended 2026 SAG Actor Awards with her daughter and stole the spotlight.

In the recent 2026 SAG Actor Awards event, Tenyana Taylor became center of the spotlight as she stepped on the red carpet with her daughter Rose Shumpert and was seen adjusting her gown for photographers.

The singer and actress, 35, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her part in One Battle After Another. The ceremony, hosted by Kristin Bell, introduced a dress code for the first time, themed “Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s”.

Taylor wore a grey and white form-fitting Thom Browne gown featuring an anatomical torso design constructed from more than 160 pattern pieces. The skirt included 400,000 sequins and 175,000 beads, and the dress was finished with a small train. She accessorised with Tiffany & Co. jewellery, including a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. necklace, earrings and ring, as well as a Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. ring.

During a moment on the carpet, Rue helped lay out her mother’s train before taking her hand as they posed for photographs. Rue wore a knee-length pink skirt with a blue and white cardigan. Taylor also shares daughter Iman “Junie” Shumpert Jr., 10, with her ex-husband Iman Shumpert.

Taylor previously won Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes in January for One Battle After Another. As she began her acceptance speech, she told the audience, “Wait, see my party in the back,” referencing the detailing on her gown.

Ahead of the Oscars, where she has received her first nomination, Taylor said she was not preparing a speech in advance. “I’m not thinking about my speech. I’m not even trying to go down that rabbit hole,” she said. “I’m pacing myself. I don’t want to jinx anything. Honestly, I’m having just a good time. Having fun and staying grounded, that’s so important for me. You know what I’m saying?”