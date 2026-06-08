Rachel Zegler has mesmerized the crowd at the 2026 Tony Awards with her standout performance as she honored the 50th anniversary of the Broadway classic A Chorus Line.

She performed the iconic song “What I Did for Love” as part of a special tribute celebrating the groundbreaking musical during the star-studded ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7.

The show – first opened at the Shubert Theatre in 1975 – originally ran for 6,137 performances and became one of the most influential productions in Broadway history.

A Chorus Line won multiple Tony Awards in 1976, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Original Score, and several performance awards, cementing its legacy as a defining work in American theatre.

For the starry night, Rachel Zegler stunned in a brown V-neck gown that drew attention before she took the stage as both presenter and performer during the ceremony. Her appearance added to a busy awards season for the actress, who recently won acclaim for her stage work in the London revival of Evita.

The revival, directed by Jamie Lloyd, ran in London’s West End from June to September 2025, with Zegler portraying Eva Perón. The production is now preparing for a Broadway run, further building anticipation around her return to the New York stage.