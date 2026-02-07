2026 Winter Olympics: Leonardo DiCaprio’s GF Vittoria Ceretti serves as flagbearer

Vittoria Ceretti delivered a moment of Italian elegance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, stepping into the global spotlight as a flagbearer during the Opening Ceremony in Milan.

The 27-year-old Italian model and Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriend appeared at San Siro Stadium on Friday, February 6, where she took part in the ceremony honoring the host nation.

Ceretti, who has been dating DiCaprio for last three years, carried the Italian flag before formally handing it off to the Corazzieri, the Italian Carabinieri’s elite honor guard.

She was among a group dressed in white, red and green to represent Italy’s national colors. For the occasion, Ceretti wore a custom-made white Armani Privé gown, according to Vogue Italia. Her appearance followed a musical performance earlier in the night by Mariah Carey.

Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio first spotted together in Ibiza in 2023 and have since been seen on several trips, including a vacation in Italy in August 2024. She even joined the Titanic star at the Met Gala in May 2025, though the couple did not pose for photos together on the red carpet at the event.

In September, Ceretti supported DiCaprio at the premiere of his film One Battle After Another in Los Angeles, but again did not pose together.