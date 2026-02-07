2026 Winter Olympics: Taylor Swift appears at opening ceremony to cheers on athletes

Taylor Swift is delivering a surprise moment of encouragement for athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics!

The Fate of Ophelia singer appeared during the Milano Cortina Opening Ceremony with a heartfelt pre-recorded message celebrating their dedication and sacrifice.

Wearing a Ralph Lauren Team USA Polo Bear long-sleeve, the global pop star thanked Olympians for allowing fans to witness their journeys to the world’s biggest sporting stage.

“I just wanted to say thank you,” Swift said. “Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you’ve sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion and everything that’s gotten you to this point where you’re so excellent at something, it’s just really inspiring.”

Milan Cortina was on Taylor Swift’s mind and she has a message for all #WinterOlympics athletes! The music video for Taylor Swift’s hit Opalite dropped TODAY! pic.twitter.com/rlKg6r2K4b — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2026

The Grammy winner singer continued, “I am very grateful for everything you’ve done to get to this point in your life and grateful you brought us all along with you on this journey so that we get to watch you do this.”

“I just hope that you have a wonderful Olympic game. Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey and I hope that this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life,” she concluded.

Swift’s Olympic appearance came just hours after she released the star-studded music video for her latest single, Opalite, which debuted on Spotify and Apple Music.

Opalite was featured on her latest studio album Life of a Showgirl.