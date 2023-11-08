203,639 illegal Afghans return home: officials

Around 203,639 Afghan nationals illegally staying in Pakistan, have returned to home till now, Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees here said.

In the last 24 hours 5,085 Afghan citizens returned to Afghanistan from the Torkham border crossing.

Since October 1st, 203,639 Afghan citizens who were illegally staying in Pakistan, have returned to home till now, the Commissionerate has said.

On October 3, an apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

After the expiry of the deadline, the caretaker government has swung into action against illegal immigrants.

Mostly Afghan nationals staying in Pakistan as undocumented illegal immigrants. Repatriation of the illegal Afghans through the Chaman and Torkham borders has been underway.

The FC and the Afghan government have agreed to keep the Torkham border till 11 at night to ensure smooth repatriation of the illegal immigrants.

Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the repatriation of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan.

During a meeting, the caretaker interior minister vowed to tackle the illegal immigration issue and provide foolproof security to foreigners.

The minister said that maintaining law and order was the top priority of the government and that miscreant activities by any individual or group would not be tolerated.

He directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the return of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan.