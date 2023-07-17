20kg flour bag reaches Rs2,850 in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The flour price has jumped to over Rs142/kg in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after an increase in the rates of wheat.

According to the Flour Dealers Association, the price of 20kg flour bag has surged by Rs450 in two weeks. The 20kg flour bag is being sold in Peshawar at Rs2,850, which was being sold at Rs2,400, just two weeks earlier.

The association further said that the price of a 100kg wheat bag has reached Rs10,000 to 12,000. It is expected that the flour price might shoot up more due to hoarding.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to control the prices of wheat and flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), besides increasing supply from Punjab province.

Read more: PM Shehbaz calls for measures to control wheat, flour prices in KP

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review procurement and supply and demand of wheat in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz while taking notice of price hike of wheat and flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province directed the relevant authorities to take immediate measures to control it, besides increasing supply from Punjab province.