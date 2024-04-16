21 killed in rain-triggered accidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least 21 people have been killed in various incidents due to heavy rains that have hampered the province in the past four days, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said Tuesday.

As per the government body, the deceased included nine children and three women, whereas 32 people were injured as well.

Furthermore, as many as 330 incidents of roof and wall collapse were reported in various districts across the province due to rain which destroyed 53 houses and partially damaged another 277.

The PDMA said that 200 tents, blankets, mosquito nets and mattresses have been provided to the affectees along with 100 kitchen sets and mats each.

The development comes as various parts of the country have witnessed significant downpours in recent days.

Rainfall played havoc with various parts of Balochistan as flash floods hit several districts of the southwestern province.

Harnai and adjoining areas experience flooding in local rivers and nullahs as land link with several areas severed. Traffic could not be restored at Harnai-Quetta-Punjab highway for the fourth day.

Flooding has damaged railway track suspending railway traffic on Sibi-Harnai railway section for second day.