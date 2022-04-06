21 Pakistani universities ranked among world’s best institutions

At least 21 Pakistani universities have featured in the best global universities for 2022 published by US News and World Report, a Washington-based ranking guide.
According to the latest rankings, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has been ranked 461 in latest new US World Ranking 2022. QAU is followed by Aga Khan University and COMSATS University Islamabad.
Here’s the list of top Pakistani universities:
University Ranking
- Quaid-i-Azam University 461
- Aga Khan University 473
- COMSATS University Islamabad 495
- National University of Sciences and Technology 922
- University of Peshawar 933
- University of Agriculture Faisalabad 954
- Government College (GC) University Faisalabad 1,149
- University of Punjab 1,242
- Bahauddin Zakariya University 1,368
- University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore 1,458
- University of Karachi 1,543
- University of Lahore 1,562
- University of Sargodha 1,664
- Government College (GC) University Lahore 1,739
The US and UK universities have occupied the top 10 positions on the list.
Vice-Chancellor QAU Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah has congratulated the entire faculty, students, staff, and alumni for achieving this success.
It is worth mentioning here that QAU is the only Pakistani university ranked top by all international ranking agencies, Times World Ranking, QS ranking and Times world ranking.