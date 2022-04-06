21 Pakistani universities ranked among world’s best institutions

At least 21 Pakistani universities have featured in the best global universities for 2022 published by US News and World Report, a Washington-based ranking guide.

According to the latest rankings, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has been ranked 461 in latest new US World Ranking 2022. QAU is followed by Aga Khan University and COMSATS University Islamabad.

Here’s the list of top Pakistani universities:

University Ranking

Quaid-i-Azam University 461

Aga Khan University 473

COMSATS University Islamabad 495

National University of Sciences and Technology 922

University of Peshawar 933

University of Agriculture Faisalabad 954

Government College (GC) University Faisalabad 1,149

University of Punjab 1,242

Bahauddin Zakariya University 1,368

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore 1,458

University of Karachi 1,543

University of Lahore 1,562

University of Sargodha 1,664

Government College (GC) University Lahore 1,739

The US and UK universities have occupied the top 10 positions on the list.

Vice-Chancellor QAU Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah has congratulated the entire faculty, students, staff, and alumni for achieving this success.

It is worth mentioning here that QAU is the only Pakistani university ranked top by all international ranking agencies, Times World Ranking, QS ranking and Times world ranking.

