21-year-old jockey dies after horrific fall during race

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old jockey from Hungary died after suffering a horrific fall during a race in Turkey.

Eszter Jeles breathed her last in hospital in Istanbul on September 18.

She was hospitalised after she suffered a fall at the Fegentri Amateur Women’s Riders World Championship Race at the Veliefendi Race Course in Istanbul on Sept 5.

The incident happened when French rider Tracy Menuet and her horse, all of a sudden, fell during the last 1,000 metres of the race, causing Eszter and her horse, Toms, to tumble down on the ground.

Both women were taken to hospital, and the French rider was discharged after treatment.

The Hungarian jockey suffered head injuries and underwent surgery a day after her admission. She succumbed to her injuries after a 13-day-long battle for her life.

“Hungarian lady rider Eszter Jeles fell from the horse named Toms in Fegentri World Championship Race for Lady Riders on Sunday, September 5 at the Veliefendi Racecourse in Istanbul,” the Jockey Club of Turkey said in a statement on social media.

“Following the accident, she was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

“Following her health checks, she underwent an operation on Monday, September 6 and her treatment continued.

“We are deeply sorry to learn that Eszter Jeles lost her 13-day struggle to survive and lost her life despite all efforts of the medical teams since the first day.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Jeles family and her loved ones. May God rest her soul in peace.”