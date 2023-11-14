211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

PESHAWAR: The repatriation of undocumented immigrants continued to their home countries as 211,969 illegal foreigners returned via Torkham border.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department, it includes 17,645 families with 59,703 males, 46,687 women and 105,579 children.

On November 14, a total of 535 families including 638 males, 587 women and 1095 children returned through the Torkham border, the state news agency reported.

Similarly, 392 illegal foreigners were deported via the Torkham border. Free transport service was provided.

Yesterday, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti rejected any ‘manhandling’ of illegal immigrants in Pakistan’s repatriation process.

“Prime Minister [Anwaarul Haq Kakar] has given very clear instructions that there should be no manhandling of illegal immigrants during repatriation process,” the interior minister said while speaking on Senate floor.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) in a meeting on October 3, chaired by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a deadline to all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

After the expiry of the deadline, the caretaker government has swung into action against illegal immigrants. Mostly Afghan nationals staying in Pakistan as undocumented illegal immigrants.

Sarfraz Bugti also assured the House that any mismanagement on the borders will be checked and suggestions from the political leadership in this regard will be welcomed. “No Afghan refugee having legal documents has been even touched,” he added.

He reiterated that action is only against illegal immigrants, who have no valid travel documents, and the state of Pakistan wants to end this illegality. He said anyone, who wants to come to Pakistan on valid documents will be welcomed.

The minister also dispelled the impression that illegal immigrants were being sent back abruptly, saying that the government has evolved a proper mechanism to repatriate such people.

Sarfaraz Bugti said the government first gave a timeframe for voluntary return under which over 2,90,000 foreign nationals return to their homeland, while only around eight thousand illegal Afghan were sent back by the government.