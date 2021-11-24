213 cases of dengue fever reported in Punjab in a day

LAHORE: Dengue hemorrhagic fever has claimed six lives while 213 new cases were reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab health department confirmed that four patients who have died of dengue fever belong to Lahore. 147 out of the total dengue cases were reported in Lahore, whereas, the total count of dengue fever cases stood at 24,146.

Dengue hemorrhagic fever has claimed 127 lives in Punjab in the current season.

1,205 dengue patients are currently receiving treatment at different government hospitals including 861 patients who were admitted to government hospitals in the provincial capital.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.

