22 more fall victim to Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh reported as many as 22 deaths caused by Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll in the province to 6,834.

1,165 new cases emerged when 18,161 tests were conducted, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s statement on the Covid situation.

Currently, 49,095 patients are under treatment, of them 47,941 are in home isolation, 37 at isolation centers and 1,117 at different hospitals.

Out of the 1,165 new cases, 616 were detected in Karachi.

The global pandemic, Covid, has further claimed 69 more lives in the country in the past 24-hour period on Sunday while the number of new daily cases remained at 3,909.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) statistics showed 62,918 Covid tests were conducted since the last cut-off period that resulted in 6.21 per cent positivity as 3,909 new cases emerged.

With new daily deaths today, the death toll since the outbreak of the virus has jumped to 25,604, NCOC said.