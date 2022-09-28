22 suspects arrested for torturing anti-encroachment team in Lahore

LAHORE: At least 22 suspects have been arrested by Lahore police for torturing the anti-encroachment team and assistant commissioner (AC) City, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Chung police station in which the administration and security guards of a private housing society tortured the AC City and anti-encroachment team on Tuesday.

Lahore police conducted raids to arrest the accused. At least 22 suspects were arrested by police during raids in Lahore today.

Police also raided a private housing society to arrest the absconding persons. It was also learnt that police teams also raided the residences of politician Aleem Khan and former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar told the media that more arrests will be made. He said that security guards took the anti-encroachment team and police hostage for taking action against illegal construction at the behest of the housing society owners and administration.

‘Security guards had also spread fear in the area by carrying out aerial firing. Moreover, the accused damaged the vehicle of AC City besides snatching government weapons and mobile phones.”

Dogar said that two separate cases were lodged against the accused.

Comments