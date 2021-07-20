Former ambassador’s daughter killed in Islamabad, police detain suspect

ISLAMABAD: In a scene of gore unfolding, a 22-year-old woman, reportedly a daughter of a former ambassador, has on Tuesday been put to death allegedly by her own friend in the Kohsar Police Station area, ARY News reported.

The Kohsar police have confirmed the incident and said they have detained the alleged friend Zahir Jaffar, behind the murder of the former ambassador’s 22-year-old daughter Noor Mukadam. They say Jaffar was inebriated at the time.

The police said one more person was injured in the event that took place at Jaffar’s residence where Mukadam went to pay him a visit.

اسلام آباد سیکٹر 4/F-7 میں خاتون کے قتل کا معاملہ قتل کی اطلاع ملتےہی سینئر افسران نےموقع واردات پر پہنچ کر تحقیقات شروع کردیں۔ قتل میں ممکنہ طور پر ملوث ظاہر جعفر نامی شخص کو موقع واردات سے گرفتار کرکے تھانہ منتقل کردیاگیا۔

وقوعہ کا مقدمہ درج کیا جارہا ہے#IslamabadPolice — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 20, 2021

Islamabad police have taken to Twitter and posted an update on the matter.

Daughter of former Pakistan Ambassdor Shaukat Ali Mukadam has been shot dead in heart of capital. Noor Mukaddam was targeted by son of a powerful businessman in a posh house located in sector F-7 Islamabad. Interior Minister @ShkhRasheed confirmed the incident. — Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) July 20, 2021

Seasoned journalists and people concerned have tweeted the development and their reactions to the incident as well.

Breaking News@ICT_Police held Zahir Jaffar on charges of beheading Noor Mukaddam (28), daughter of ex-Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukaddam pic.twitter.com/6aoDaEf4TL — Israr Ahmed Rajpoot (@ia_rajpoot) July 20, 2021

This sweet young lady grew up with my daughters, was like a third daughter to me. Part of me died when I found out. May God grant her eternal peace. https://t.co/mYTXujTGgX — Tom Hussain (@tomthehack) July 20, 2021

*This is a developing story and more details will be added as they emerge.