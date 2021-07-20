Wednesday, July 21, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Former ambassador’s daughter killed in Islamabad, police detain suspect

test

ISLAMABAD: In a scene of gore unfolding, a 22-year-old woman, reportedly a daughter of a former ambassador, has on Tuesday been put to death allegedly by her own friend in the Kohsar Police Station area, ARY News reported.

The Kohsar police have confirmed the incident and said they have detained the alleged friend Zahir Jaffar, behind the murder of the former ambassador’s 22-year-old daughter Noor Mukadam. They say Jaffar was inebriated at the time.

The police said one more person was injured in the event that took place at Jaffar’s residence where Mukadam went to pay him a visit.

Islamabad police have taken to Twitter and posted an update on the matter.

Seasoned journalists and people concerned have tweeted the development and their reactions to the incident as well.

 

*This is a developing story and more details will be added as they emerge.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.