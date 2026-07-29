A 22-year-old Iranian rapper has reportedly been sentenced to death over charges linked to anti-government protests held in January.

According to Iran International – which cited a source familiar with the case – Mahnam Navab Safavi was convicted by Branch 5 of the Revolutionary Court in Isfahan on charges including “waging war against God” through alleged participation in the destruction of public property.

He was also found guilty of propaganda against the establishment, as well as assembly and collusion, the report said.

According to the source, the court issued the death sentence under the charge of “waging war against God,” a serious offence under Iran’s legal system that has previously been used in cases involving anti-government demonstrations.

The source further alleged that Navab Safavi’s two lawyers were denied access to the case file and were not given the opportunity to defend him. His trial was reportedly conducted in absentia.

Navab Safavi was arrested during protests in Isfahan in January and is currently being held at Dastgerd Prison in the central Iranian city, according to the report.

The case comes amid continued scrutiny of Iran’s judicial response to anti-government protests, with human rights organisations repeatedly raising concerns over the use of capital punishment, due process, and the treatment of detainees involved in demonstrations.

Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on the reported sentence.