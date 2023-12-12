23 soldiers martyred in DI Khan attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 23 Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after a group of terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in Dera Ismail Khan’s (DI Khan) Daraban area, the Inter-Serviecs Public Relations said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said heightened terror activities were witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DI Khan district on the night of December 11-12, wherein a total of 27 terrorists “were sent to hell during various operations”.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), six terrorists attacked the security post in the early hours of December 12.

“The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack.”

“The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities; 23 brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

It further added that sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve.”

Separately, 17 terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan on the night of Dec 11 and Dec 12.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Darazinda on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, terrorists’ hideout was busted and 17 terrorists were sent to hell.”

In another intelligence-based operation in the general area Kulachi, security forces effectively engaged terrorists’ location as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell. However, after an intense exchange of fire, two brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the “terrorist attack on the police station” and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.