23 terrorists killed in 3 operations in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 23 terrorists were killed by the security forces in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the operations were conducted on May 26 and 27.

“On 26-27 May 2024, twenty-three terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.”

It added, “On 26 May, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar District, where six terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces and multiple hideouts were busted. Captain Hussain Jehangir and Havildar Shafiq Ullah also embraced Shahadat on 26 May, while fighting gallantly”.

“On 27 May, in another operation conducted in Tank district, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which ten terrorists were sent to hell.”

“The third engagement occurred in general area Bagh, Khyber district, wherein, the security forces sent seven terrorists to hell, while two terrorists were injured. However, during the intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers; Naik Muhammad Ashfaq Butt (age 32 years; resident of district Kahuta), Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar (age 30 years; resident of district Poonch), Sepoy Taimoor Malik (age 32 years; resident of district Layyah), Sepoy Nadir Sageer (age 22 years; resident of district Bagh) and Sepoy Muahmmad Yasin (age 23 years; resident of district Khushab), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat”, the ISPR said.

It added that a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, the ISPR said.

The ISPR further said that security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.