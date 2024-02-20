Here is the total number of Pakistanis imprisoned abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights that 23,456 Pakistanis are imprisoned across the world.

As per the details, a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was presided over by Senator Waleed Iqbal, in which the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed the total number of Pakistani citizens behind bars at different prisons around the world.

The officials briefed the senators that a total of 23,456 Pakistanis are imprisoned across the world out of which 15,587 have been convicted. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that there are more than 7,000 under trial Pakistanis in different countries as their cases are being heard in courts of the respective countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials added that there are 12,156 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia, while the number of Pakistani prisoners in the United Arab Emirates is 5,292. They said that 706 Pakistanis are behind bars in India, 44 in the United States, and 330 in the United Kingdom.

The number of Pakistanis imprisoned in China’s prisons is 400, while 811 Pakistani nationals are behind bars in Greece.

The officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights about Pakistan’s agreements with other countries for the exchange of prisoners.

They said that Pakistan have agreements with 11 countries including China, Azerbaijan, Iran, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates.

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights directed the officials to publish the details of prisoner transfer agreements on its website. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also been asked to formulate a uniform consular protection policy within 90 days.