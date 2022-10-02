246 more dengue virus cases surface in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 246 more dengue infections were reported in Karachi in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department data showed on Sunday.

According to the provincial health department report, so far 36 people had their lives due to the vector-borne infection in the mega city.

The majority number of cases in Karachi have been reported in district East, where 66 patients have been infected by the virus during the past 24 hours.

District Korangi reported 33 cases, Central 55, Malir 28, South 36, Keamari 13 and District West reported 10 cases.

Karachi has been witnessing one of the worst dengue outbreaks in its history this year following unprecedented rains during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the district administration has launched an Islamabad-like anti-dengue campaign as the cases of dengue virus were spreading rapidly across Karachi.

According to details, medical teams from Islamabad and Lahore have started giving training to doctors and other staff of the provincial health department. The anti-dengue campaign was first launched in District East – the most affected from the virus.

District Health Officer (DHO) East Dr Naeem Sikandar has informed that anti-dengue spraying was conducted in the houses of patients and 20 surrounding residential facilities to eliminate the virus.

