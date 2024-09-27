25 leading Chinese firms willing to invest in Pakistan

In a recent Business Roundtable Conference in Beijing, 25 leading Chinese investment firms set their sights on Pakistan, signalling a wave of substantial investments across diverse sectors.

The Business Roundtable Conference was held in Beijing’s Chaoyang District 25 major Chinese investment companies have expressed their deep interest in investing heavily in Pakistan including agriculture, automobile, electrical alliances, pharmaceuticals, logistics, medical equipment and technology companies are included.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatisation and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan presided over this conference at the Pakistani Embassy in China. Country Director of Hong Kong Business Group Anna Su, Mayor of Daming County, Li Shuang, Chief Advisor Qin Linzheng, Deputy Mayor Sun Deshi, Group President of Lianghao, Li Hui, Qin Linz Heng and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi addressed the conference.

The conference discussed the cooperation between China and Pakistan and various MOUs were signed in the fields of textile technology, agriculture and animal husbandry. The Director of Trade City Administrative Commission Qu Zong Kuan also delivered a speech.

Read More: China announces to establish Textile Parks in Pakistan

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, in his address, said that Pakistan’s population consists of 70% youth which is the 5th largest country in the world with a population of 23 million and where better labour and more consumers are available. Abdul Aleem Khan said that with China we will make bilateral investments in education, technology and various sectors in Pakistan which is a major partner in China’s Belt Road Initiative (BRI) and project besides CPEC.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that Pakistan has the 2nd largest reserves of coal and the 7th largest reserves of copper and we can become the centre of business activities in the region by improving the agriculture and livestock sectors. He said that for investment the atmosphere in Pakistan is favourable, we will welcome Chinese companies to shift their industry and today’s Round Table will be a milestone in this regard.

Moreover, Chairman of China Roads and Bridges Corporation Du Fie along with his delegation held a meeting with Federal Minister for Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan in Beijing regarding the interest in the Privatisation of DISCOs in Pakistan and investment in the Special Economic Zone of Karachi.

Chinese officials offered cooperation in the projects of Sukhar-Hyderabad Motorway M-6, Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway M-9, Karakoram Highway (KKH) Phase Two, Mansehra, Naran Kaghan, Babusar Tunnel to Karakoram Highway.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also discussed the participation of Pakistan’s technical institutions in the technology sector by Chengdu University of China while the Executive Director of Price Waterhouse Copper (PWC) and other officers also held a meeting with the federal minister. In his conversation, Abdul Aleem Khan said that with China we are deeply interested in public-private partnership (PPP) and business-to-business activities.