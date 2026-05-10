KARACHI: As many as 25 goats worth Rs 1.9 million brought to Karachi to be sold as sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Adha have been stolen by unidentified robbers in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, according to ARY News.

The owner of the goats reported that he had purchased a stock of animals and kept them at a plot in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 8 for sale ahead of the upcoming festival.

Local police stated that the robbers seized the goats—which were tied with ropes on the plot—and loaded them into a pickup vehicle.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred yesterday, has since surfaced.

The owner further confirmed that he has registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Malir Cantt police station.

Meanwhile, police officials stated that they have launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits using the available CCTV footage.

Earlier yesterday, in a broad daylight robbery on the Malir Bridge, armed muggers looted sacrificial animal traders during the peak Eid-ul-Adha season.

The traders had travelled from Rahim Yar Khan to Karachi—the country’s largest business hub—to sell their livestock ahead of the festival.

According to police reports, three traders were leaving the Malir Bakra Mandi (cattle market) after completing their sales when they were targeted.

Six robbers riding three motorcycles intercepted the traders and snatched a staggering Rs 4.5 million in cash.

Police officials stated that they are currently acquiring CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas to identify and apprehend the culprits.