253,068 illegal immigrants repatriated from KP

PESHAWAR: The repatriation of people to Afghanistan continued as 253,068 people returned until December 2 through three border points in Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to the KP Home Department, 248,890 people were repatriated through Torkham, 3,479 people through Angor Adda Waziristan, and 698 people via Kharlachi Kurram district.

A total of 5064 people, including 114 from Islamabad, 873 from Punjab, and 24 from Azad Kashmir, were deported through KP. Similarly, 6075 were deported through the Torkham border.

Earlier, the Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai reiterated the government’s resolve and said that the illegal immigrants will be repatriated to their own country at any cost.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government has set a target of deporting 10,000 immigrants every day. So far 135,000 illegal immigrants have returned to Afghanistan and this process is gradually progressing towards success.

He said that Afghans were involved in sixteen attacks in different bomb attacks and sabotage incidents during one year.

The government has decided that ten thousand illegal immigrants will be sent to Afghanistan every day; he said reiterating that who has an Afghani Tazkira or any other document cannot escape from following the government policies regarding one document regime.

He stressed the state of Pakistan has decided to crack down on terrorism, whether from across the border or within the country.