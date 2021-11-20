26 dengue cases reported in Islamabad in a day

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has registered 26 new dengue fever cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the district health officer (DHO), 26 patients with dengue hemorrhagic fever were reported in rural and urban areas of the federal capital territory.

The DHO said that 8 cases were reported from rural areas and 18 from urban areas of Islamabad.

Nineteen people have died of the mosquito-borne disease in the current season so far. Overall 4,509 dengue fever patients were reported so far.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

