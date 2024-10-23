26th Amendment: SC bench sends case to constitutional bench

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Wednesday sent a petition of the government employees seeking restoration of their jobs to the constitutional bench, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Shah was hearing the case.

“There is a constitutional question in this case, in view of the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, constitutional benches would hear the cases related to constitutional questions,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said.

“These benches will be constituted and will determine the issue, we are sending these petitions to constitutional benches,” Justice Shah further said.

Seven sacked employees of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources had challenged the high court’s decision in the apex court.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) also adjourned hearing of a petition against the election of Mayor Karachi.

The counsel pleaded that the case after approval of the constitutional amendment is liable to be heard by a constitutional bench.

“It will be better to adjourn the hearing,” the high court’s chief justice observed.

AAG Sindh however, said that the bench could hear the case until the Sindh Assembly passes a resolution to this effect.