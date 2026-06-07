27 Khwarij killed in Miran Shah IBO: ISPR

In an intelligence-based operation (IBO), Security Forces engaged multiple Khwarij’s locations in the general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, killing as many as 27 Khwarij belonging to the Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

The Khwarij were sent to hell following intense, fierce exchanges of fire in the last seventy-two hours.

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from killed Indian sponsored Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and target killing of innocent civilians.

By neutralising this group of killed Khwarij, the heinous act of target killing of prominent figure Shaheed Malik Saifullah Dawar in Miranshah has been avenged, and perpetrators have been brought to justice.

Sanitization operations continue to eliminate holed-up khwarij from these areas.

The relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.