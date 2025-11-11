27th Amendment to pass by 2/3 majority from NA: Farooq Naik

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party’s Senator Farooq H. Naik on Tuesday said that the 27th constitutional amendment bill is expected to pass by two-third majority in the National Assembly today.

Farooq Naik, who has been the chairmen of the Parliament’s joint committee for law and justice, in ARY News talk show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’ clarified that Senator Saif Abro voted for the 27th amendment without any pressure. “Saif Abro said in the house that he has voted for the Field Marshall”.

He said the Opposition boycotted the Senate session during the clause-wise approval of the bill. “The opposition should have cast their votes against the 27th amendment instead of boycott”, Senator Naik said.

He said the President does not belong to the government but represents the state. “The PM opting not to get the exemption has made a right decision”.

He also said that the committee’s members had reservations over the MQM’s proposed local government amendment bill.

It is to be mentioned here that the 27th constitutional amendment has been passed from the Senate and now the government has tabled the bill in the National Assembly for approval.