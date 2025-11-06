27th Amendment: PM Shehbaz, PPP team hold consultations

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Peoples Party called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House to consult over the proposed constitutional amendment legislation.

The prime minister was assisted by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, and Attorney General Mansoor Usman.

The sides thoroughly discussed the clauses of the constitutional legislation and their points of views.

The People’s Party delegation after meeting with the PM proceed to the Noor Khan Airbase for onward travel in a special flight to Karachi.

Earlier reports said that People’s Party leaders Farooque Naik, Murtaza Wahab, Irfan Qadir, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman expected to attend the meeting.

The Pakistan People’s Party’s central executive committee has been scheduled to meet in Karachi at 7:00 PM this evening. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Irfan Qadir, Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman will attend the meeting.

The constitutional bill is expected to be tabled in the Senate on Friday as government sources claimed, required number of votes in the upper house for the passage of the key constitutional legislation.