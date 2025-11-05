27th Amendment to be tabled in Senate on Friday

ISLAMABAD: The 27th constitutional amendment’s bill will be tabled in the Senate of Friday and will be given to the Senate Committee for review on the same day, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Senate committee will discuss the amendment on November 08 and 09. The legislation will be presented to the upper house on November 10, sources said.

The 27th constitutional amendment will be presented in the National Assembly on November 14 for debate.

A session of the People’s Party’s central executive committee will be held tomorrow for consultation over the 27th amendment in the constitution.

The government will be required 224 votes for passage of the crucial amendment in the constitution.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given task to the Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq to create consensus for the smooth passage of the constitutional legislation from the parliament.

Speaker has summoned a session of all parliamentary leaders today at 4:00 PM.

Senator Faisal Vawda earlier said that the 27th Constitutional Amendment is “on its way” and will be passed “with ease,” emphasizing that it is essential for Pakistan’s security and stability.

Speaking in ARY News talk show ‘Khabar’, the senator stated that the amendment is crucial for the country’s survival, adding that Parliament has full authority to legislate when required.