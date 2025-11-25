27th Constitutional Amendment contradicts islamic and democratic principles: Fazal ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has rejected the 27th Constitutional Amendment, party chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman announced, ARY News reported.

Addressing the media, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said the party’s Shura council unanimously opposed the 27th Constitutional Amendment, stating that the process violated parliamentary and democratic principles. He criticized the formation of a fake two-thirds majority in Parliament and alleged that the amendment undermines the rights of the people and existing democratic norms.

He recalled that the 26th Amendment had been passed with consensus and PTI’s input, but the 27th Constitutional Amendment was pushed through without broad consultation, he added. Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman also stressed that while JUI-F respects the judiciary, the timing and manner of this amendment raised serious concerns.

The JUI-F chief said that granting lifetime immunity and special privileges to certain officials was unacceptable in a democratic society and contradicted Islamic teachings. He argued that such privileges could create a class-based system in the country and undermine the principles laid down by Quaid-e-Azam.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman further criticized the role of the PPP, claiming the party supported the amendment in a non-democratic manner, and stressed that the constitution is a national covenant and symbol of unity that must not be made controversial.

He also highlighted other issues, including delays in nominating judges to the Federal Shariat Court and the inactivity of the appellate bench, warning that the 27th amendment does not serve public interest, nor is it acceptable from an Islamic perspective.

The JUI-F chief warned that the government’s approach to laws concerning minors, transgender rights, and other social issues contradicts Islamic law and could set dangerous precedents. He called for reforms to be in line with the Quran, Sunnah, and national values, emphasizing that power is a sacred trust.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman concluded by stating that protests and awareness campaigns will continue to ensure that laws and constitutional amendments respect both democratic and Islamic principles.