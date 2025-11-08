27th Constitutional Amendment proposes lifetime Field Marshal rank: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, has said that the 27th Constitutional Amendment includes a proposal to grant the rank of Field Marshal as a lifetime title.

The federal cabinet approved the amendment on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the law minister shared details of the proposed amendment, which includes several significant constitutional reforms.

Formation of Federal Constitutional Court

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the amendment proposes the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court to deal with constitutional matters more effectively.

Judges’ Transfer Process

To make the process of judges’ transfers more transparent, the amendment proposes that the power to transfer judges be handed over to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP). The relevant chief justices of high courts will also be taken on board in the process.

Senate Elections

The amendment also addresses Senate elections, proposing that they be held simultaneously across the country instead of every three years, as is currently the practice.

Expansion of Provincial Cabinets

Responding to demands from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the amendment proposes to increase the size of provincial cabinets from 11% to 13% of the total assembly strength. Similarly, the number of advisers allowed will be raised from five to seven.

Field Marshal and Military Ranks

The amendment further proposes changes to Article 243 of the Constitution, regarding the procedure of appointments and the inclusion of certain military ranks — such as Field Marshal — that are mentioned in the Army Act but not explicitly in the 1973 Constitution. Parallel honorary ranks are also proposed for the Air Chief and Naval Chief.

Azam Nazeer Tarar explained that these distinctions would be ceremonial titles, and should be awarded to national heroes for life. However, he clarified that command authority would continue to be regulated in accordance with existing laws.

“It has been proposed that the honors awarded to national heroes should not only be ranks but also ceremonial titles that remain with them for life,” said the law minister.

Local Government

The law minister further stated that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) has demanded amendments to Article 140A relating to the local government system, and that the government would seek consensus on this issue.

He added that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has called for an increase in the number of provincial assembly seats.

Political Consensus Efforts

Tarar said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has agreed to support the provisions approved by the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) so that the amendment can be passed unanimously, while the points of disagreement will be deferred for later discussion.