27th Constitutional Amendment: Key Changes Sought By Federal Government Explained
- By Sanjay Sadhwani -
- Nov 03, 2025
The federal government has initiated a high-stakes move to introduce a comprehensive 27th Constitutional Amendment, handing the draft to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to secure the necessary two-thirds parliamentary consensus.
The proposed amendment is a far-reaching package designed to enact profound structural changes across Pakistan’s judiciary, financial distribution model, and the balance of power between the federation and its provinces.
The announcement follows a meeting where a delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally requested the support of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari for the amendment’s passage.
Key Proposed Amendments to Reshape the State Structure
The draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, now with ARY News, targets several core articles, collectively aiming to centralize key powers and alter the judicial hierarchy. The most significant proposals include:
- Removal of NFC Award Protection (Article 160 & Clause 3A):
- The government reportedly seeks to remove the constitutional protection given to the provincial share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. This provision, which guarantees provinces a minimum share of federal revenues, is a cornerstone of provincial autonomy established under previous amendments.
- Judicial Restructuring and Constitutional Court (Article 191A & New Article):
- The proposal calls for the abolition of Article 191A and the introduction of a new article to establish a Constitutional Court/Supreme Constitutional Court. This would fundamentally change the judicial landscape, modifying where ultimate authority for constitutional interpretation resides.
- Amendments to Article 200 are also included, relating to the transfer of High Court judges.
- Reversal of 18th Amendment Subjects (Schedules II & III):
- The draft seeks to revert the subjects of education and population planning back to the federal government’s control, reversing their delegation to the provinces under the 18th Amendment.
- Authority Over Armed Forces (Article 243):
- Amendments are proposed to Article 243, which places the command of the Armed Forces under the authority of the Federal (civilian) government.
- Chief Election Commissioner Appointment (Article 213):
- The amendment proposes modifications to Article 213 to revise the process for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), aiming to resolve persistent appointment deadlocks.
PPP Holds the Key to Passage
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed that the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will hold a critical meeting on November 6, after President Zardari’s return from Doha, to decide its official stance on the draft.
The government requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament to pass a constitutional amendment, making the support of the PPP, a key ally, essential to the fate of this highly consequential legislative package.