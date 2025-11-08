27th Constitutional Amendment: Government’s key proposals revealed

ISLAMABAD: Key features of the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment have emerged, revealing the government’s plan to establish a Constitutional Court to exclusively deal with constitutional matters, ARY News reported.

Formation of Constitutional Court

According to official sources, the Constitutional Court will initially comprise seven judges with a retirement age of 68 years, three years higher than that of Supreme Court judges.

Out of these seven, five judges will be selected from the existing Supreme Court bench, while a few High Court judges are also under consideration for appointment.

Justice Aminuddin Khan Likely to Lead

Sources indicated that Justice Aminuddin Khan is likely to be appointed as the head of the new Constitutional Court.

The formation of the court aims to ensure speedy adjudication of constitutional disputes and reduce the burden on the Supreme Court.

Court Location Under Discussion

Discussions are ongoing about the location of the new court. Two options are under consideration:

Setting it up in the Islamabad High Court building, with the High Court possibly being relocated to its former site in Sector G-9, or

Housing it in the Federal Shariat Court building, in which case the Federal Service Tribunal would be shifted to the first floor of that facility.

Creation of New Defence Post

The 27th Constitutional Amendment also proposes the creation of a new post — Commander of Defence Forces — under an amendment to Article 243 of the Constitution.

The position would define the tenure and responsibilities aimed at ensuring greater coordination and unified command among Pakistan’s three armed forces.

Background and Ongoing Talks

Officials noted that the idea of establishing a Constitutional Court was first agreed upon between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) under the 2006 Charter of Democracy.

Talks between the coalition partners over the 27th Constitutional Amendment are still in progress.