Senators 'directed' to reach Islamabad ahead of key session on 27th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leaders in the Upper House of the Parliament (Senate of Pakistan) have instructed all their lawmakers currently outside Islamabad to ensure their presence in tomorrow’s the session, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the amended 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, recently passed by the National Assembly, will be reintroduced in the Senate.

The upper house is expected to pass the amendment again with a two-thirds majority, sources added.

It is to be noted that the 27th Constitutional Amendment has been introduced in the National Assembly by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday.

According to a report, the ruling coalition in the National Assembly enjoys clear majority ahead of the vote on the 27th Constitutional Amendment, with 237 members supporting it.

According to official data, a two-thirds majority requires 224 votes in the 336-member lower house.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) holds 125 seats, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has 75 members. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) contributes 22 members to the coalition.

Additionally, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) supports the government with five members, and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has extended support through its four members.

One member each from the Zia League, National Party, and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is also aligned with the government, while four independent lawmakers are backing the ruling alliance.

On the opposition benches, 89 members are currently aligned against the government. This includes 74 independents, one member of the Sunni Ittehad Council, 10 from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and one each from the BNP, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).