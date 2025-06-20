Jodie Comer breaks down emotional moment in 28 Years Later

The horror movie 28 Years Later may be filled with infected threats and frightening chases, but Jodie Comer explains that its most powerful scenes are all about compassion and courage.

Star Jodie Comer recently spoke about the emotional moment in 28 Years Later that stands out from the rest of the chaos and why it means so much to her.

28 Years Later, the third instalment in the popular franchise by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, follows a young boy named Spike as he journeys across a dangerous landscape to help his ill mother, Isla.

Along the way, they face infected monsters and even betrayal from someone meant to help. But one moment during their journey has caught everyone’s attention when Isla stops to help a pregnant infected woman who is about to give birth.

Speaking about that wild scene, Jodie Comer, who plays Isla, said that this part of 28 Years Later shows a deep shift in the story. It’s not just about surviving, it’s about doing what’s right, even when everything seems hopeless.

According to Comer, the birth of an uninfected baby adds something vital to the film: hope. She shared that talks with director Danny Boyle helped her understand Isla’s decision.

The character likely had experience with childbirth before, and something in the desperate scream of the infected woman spoke to her. Despite being sick and confused, Isla felt drawn to help not out of logic, but from something deeply human.

Jodie Comer said that even though Isla doesn’t fully understand the danger, she’s able to push her fear aside to help another woman in need.

It’s a moment that stands out in 28 Years Later, filled with death and danger, because it shows how people can still care for others when the world is falling apart.

The scene becomes even more meaningful later in the film. After the birth, Isla and Spike escape and finally meet a doctor, who tells Isla she has cancer and not long to live.

Isla chooses to end her suffering on her own terms and asks Spike to look after the baby something he bravely agrees to. He later names the baby Isla, honouring his mother’s final act of love and bravery.

28 Years Later isn’t just another zombie horror movie. As Jodie Comer explained, it’s a story about survival, yes, but also about what it means to live and leave something meaningful behind.

The scene has already been described as one of the most powerful in the film, and Comer calls it “a beautiful part of the movie.”