Ralph Fiennes teases ‘terrible pain’ in ‘28 Years Later’ sequel

Hollywood actor Ralph Fiennes has teased extreme violence in the planned sequel to Danny Boyle’s ‘28 Years Later’.

The film was released on June 20 and earned $30 million from 3,444 venues.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the film stars Ralph Fiennes as Ian Kelson, Jodie Comer plays Isla, Alfie Williams plays a 12-year-old boy Spike, while Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as his father.

‘28 Years Later’ and its sequel ‘The Bone Temple’ were filmed back-to-back.

The film, set to release on January 16, 2026, will see original actor Cillian Murphy mark his return to the franchise.

The Hollywood actor, who also serves as executive producer on ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,’ will reprise his role as Jim.

While the makers have kept plot details in secret, Ralph Fiennes has teased more violence and drama in the next part.

“Obviously I can’t give too much away,” the Hollywood actor said; however, he cited the scene of Isla helping a pregnant infected as an important one in the context of the upcoming film.

“I can say that the themes that we touched on in the scene on the train, the moment of labour, the humanity — it is a critical moment in the life of a mother and child. The ultimate human moment is an infected woman who is giving birth to a baby who is not infected,” Ralph Fiennes said.

He added, “The theme of innate humanity — is it still alive in the soul, in the heart, in the mind of an infected person? Are they completely corrupted? Are they only rabid? Or is there the possibility of something? Something human, it’s still there.”

The Hollywood actor went on to hint at more violence in ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.’

“We carry in us the potential for terrible destruction and pain. That theme is picked up very strongly in the next film,” he said.