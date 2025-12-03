28 Years Later: The Bone Temple drops chilling new trailer and poster

Fans of the post-apocalyptic horror franchise finally have something new to chew on. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the fourth installment in the 28 Days Later series, has dropped a fresh trailer and an eye-catching poster.

The movie was actually shot right after the third film, 28 Years Later, and the first teaser appeared back in September, but this new trailer gives a much clearer look at what’s coming.

Clocking in at just over two minutes, the trailer prominently features Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Ian Kelson, navigating the eerie and dangerous world fans have come to expect.

And now… a leap into the unknown. New trailer for #28YearsLater: The Bone Temple. Exclusively in movie theatres 1.16.26. @28YearsLaterMov pic.twitter.com/lNSARyPh1q — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 3, 2025

Jack O’Connell makes a menacing entrance as the cult leader Jimmy Crystal, and the tension between the characters is palpable even in just these short glimpses.

Meanwhile, the poster amps up the creep factor, showing a ghostly figure—likely Dr. Kelson—standing in front of Kelson’s bone monuments, flames roaring behind him. It’s the kind of imagery that makes you do a double-take.

CHANGE IS COMING New trailer out now for #28YearsLater: The Bone Temple. Exclusively in movie theatres 1.16.26. @28YearsLaterMov pic.twitter.com/DmhRJtWN8N — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 3, 2025

The official logline gives a hint at the stakes: Dr. Kelson finds himself in a shocking new relationship that could change the world, and Spike’s confrontation with Jimmy Crystal turns into a nightmare he can’t escape.

Nia DaCosta, known for The Marvels, directed 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and Alex Garland penned the script, keeping the series’ signature blend of horror and thought-provoking tension intact.

The 28 Years Later cast is stacked. Alongside Fiennes and O’Connell, Alfie Williams stars as Spike, Erin Kellyman plays Jimmy Ink, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Jamie, Chi Lewis-Parry is Samson, and Emma Laird takes on the role of Jimmima.

For fans of the original, Cillian Murphy returns as Jim, reprising the role that made him a household name in the series.

For context, the 28 Days Later franchise kicked off in 2002 and was both a critical and commercial hit, setting the stage for sequels like 28 Weeks Later in 2007, 28 Years Later in 2025, and now 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple in 2026.

Danny Boyle, who directed the first and third films, will reportedly helm the untitled fifth movie, while Garland continues to write.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set to hit US theaters on January 16, 2026.