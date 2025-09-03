Sony Pictures releases "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" first trailer

Sony Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta. This highly anticipated sequel follows the events of 28 Years Later and is set in a post-apocalyptic England.

The 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple trailer introduces a gripping story of survival and danger, focusing on new characters and a shifting threat in a ravaged world.

In The Bone Temple, Spike, played by Alfie Williams, meets Sir Jimmy Crystal, portrayed by Jack O’Connell, who leads a group of acrobatic killers. Dr. Kelson, played by Ralph Fiennes, enters a surprising new relationship that could alter the world.

The 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple trailer reveals that the infected are no longer the main danger; instead, the cruelty of survivors poses a greater threat. Cillian Murphy makes a brief return as Jim from 28 Days Later, joined by actors Emma Laird, Maura Bird, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry.

Danny Boyle, who directed 28 Years Later and serves as an executive producer for The Bone Temple, shared with Variety that Murphy’s character will play a major role in the third film of the trilogy.

Boyle also noted that O’Connell and Fiennes have larger roles in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, expanding on the mainland storyline introduced in the first film.

The 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple trailer showcases the film’s intense atmosphere and sets the stage for its thrilling plot. Written and produced by Alex Garland, 28 Years Later’s new film is backed by producers Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew, alongside Boyle.

The film is a collaboration between Columbia Pictures, DNA Films, and Decibel Films, with Sony Pictures handling distribution.

Fans can mark their calendars for The Bone Temple, which is set to hit theatres on 16 January 2026. The first trailer for 28 Years Later new arc is now available to watch, offering a glimpse into this chilling new chapter.

