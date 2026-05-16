28th amendment comes before budget, claims Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: MQM leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday predicted the 28th amendment in the constitution will come before the budget announcement.

Talking to ARY News Farooq Sattar said that the MQM’s proposed local bodies amendment has been a key part of the 28th amendment in the constitution.

“All parties except the People’s Party are supporting the amendment,” MQM leader claimed. “People’s Party’s claim that nothing could be done without it will collapse,” Sattar said. “Many things could happen without the People’s Party,” he said.

Farooq Sattar said that the PPP has enjoyed an extended political space, “First time a President was given immunity”.

He said that no one knows where Rs 25,000 billion were spent in 18 years. “Karachi is not even looks like the Paris of the 14th to 16th century,” Sattar said. “Karachi seems like a 5,000 year old city discovered in excavation”.

“The PPP’s pride is going down into drain and alternate leaderships are being prepared,” he also claimed.