29 people died in rain-related incidents in Sindh

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has released details of deaths in rain-related incidents across the province.

The details released by PDMA have been obtained by ARY News, according to which 29 civilians were killed in various accidents and incidents during rains across Sindh including Karachi.

The report said 14 of the dead were from Karachi, six from the eastern district and four from Korangi, while one each in the southern, central, western and Malir districts.

According to the PDMA, nine deaths were reported in Thatta and two in Khairpur, including seven children.

The report said 11 people were injured during the rains. The deaths occurred between June 20 and July 10.

Several main roads and streets were completely flooded and Abdullah Shah Ghazi, KPT and Submarine underpasses were closed for traffic.

Most areas of Defense and Clifton are inundated with almost waist-high water in some areas similar other areas are reporting a similar situation.

The port city received high amounts of rainfall with PAF Base Masroor recording rainfall of 119.5mm. DHA Phase-II received 106mm of rain while 76mm was recorded in Quaidabad. 65 mm at PAF Base Faisal, 56mm in Orangi Town, 49mm at Old Terminal, 46mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 29mm at Jinnah Terminal.

