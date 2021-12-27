3.5 magnitude quake jolts Balochistan’s Barkhan

QUETTA: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude felt in eastern part of Balochistan’s district Barkhan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The earthquake tremors jolted the area 40 kilometers in east of Barkhan with 10 kilometers depth on 07:05 in the morning today, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said.

No losses of life or property were reported in quake tremors.

Earthquake tremors were also felt on December 25 in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the tremors were felt in Quetta, Pishin, and Mangi area in Ziarat. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 4.8 on the Richter scale with its epicentre six kilometers north of Quetta.

Feeling the quake tremors people fled in panic from their houses while reciting verses of the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property however reported in tremors.

On the other hand, Battagram area of the KP province also reported earthquakes with locals claiming that it was the fourth time since midnight that they have felt the tremors.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Swat and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The NSMC confirmed that the quake with 4.3 intensity on Richter Scale hit Swat and adjoining areas.

It had a depth of 226 kilometres with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush mountain range, the monitoring centre added.

