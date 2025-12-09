'3 Idiots' 2: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor & cast reunite for sequel

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and other cast members of 3 Idiots are reuniting for the highly -anticipated sequel.

According to recent reports by Indian media, the 2009’s iconic film 3 Idiots 2 has locked its script with iconic quartet including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi all reprising their roles.

“The script has been locked, and the team is extremely excited for it. They feel the magic of the first film has returned, and it is as funny, as emotional, and as meaningful as the first part,” an insider told Pinkvilla.

They went on to share, “The story will be a continuation, picking up nearly 15 years after the characters went their separate ways in the climax scene and reunite for a new adventure.”

The film will once again be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani – who directed the 2009 blockbuster – with Vidhu Vinod Chopra backing the project.

This comes after Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan reportedly paused working on their much-anticipated biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, as they were not fully satisfied with the script.

“He dedicated time to expand the 3 Idiots sequel into a full-fledged screenplay. Hirani always had a seed of an idea for 3 Idiots 2, but he wanted it to be perfect and something that would stand up to the legacy of the original,” the source added.