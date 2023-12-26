Kareena Kapoor Khan was not the first choice for ‘3 Idiots’

‘3 Idiots‘ is one of the most memorable coming-of-age Bollywood films. The film – which features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, and Boman Irani in lead roles – is one of the most watched and admired ones.

An interesting report about the film’s casting is going around. A report by Times of India stated that its director Rajkumar Hirani had approached Kajol to play Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role of Piya.

Kareena Kapoor Khan landed the role instead and it was her first project with Aamir Khan. The duo went on to share the screen in ‘Talaash‘ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’

Kajol turned down the offer by expressing her dislike for the character. According to her, it was not a powerful role.

“When Raju Hirani came to me with the script, I said I’d do the film if I were given the lead role (played by Aamir) or at least one of the other two main male leads,” she said as quoted by Filmfare in its report. “Raju [Hirani] thought I was joking, but I wasn’t.

“I didn’t have much to do in the role that was offered to me. I wouldn’t have felt happy doing that film.”

