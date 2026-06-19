‘3 Idiots’ makers teases mid-life crisis for lead characters in upcoming sequel

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has shared new details about the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film 3 Idiots.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Hirani said he and his longtime writing partner Abhijat Joshi are still developing the script, but have already decided on the next chapter for the beloved characters played by Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.

He revealed that the story will follow the lives of Rancho, Farhan Qureshi, and Raju Rastogi years after their college days.

“There is a lot of work left. It’s primarily about what happens to these characters 15-20 years later. It’s not about college or anything. They are married and have children now. They are experiencing mid-life crisis, and so we will have to see, now what next?”Hirani said.

The director also revealed that, like the original 2009 film, the sequel will carry an important message.

“The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later,” he added.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots became one of the most successful and beloved films in Hindi cinema. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-written by Abhijat Joshi, the film starred also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya.