‘3 Idiots’ sequel to expand Aamir Khan’s iconic trio with fourth lead

The long-awaited sequel to 3 Idiots is officially moving forward, and a new update is already stirring excitement among fans of the iconic film.

According to a report by Inidia’s media outlet Pinkvilla, the makers have locked a tentative working title for the sequel as 4 Idiots – may or may not change later.

“The script is currently being developed under a tentative working title, 4 Idiots,” an insider told the outlet.

They further added, “While this title is still subject to change, the makers are looking out for a superstar to expand the iconic franchise beyond its original trio. The makers are actively searching for a fourth idiot, could be a superstar name.”

As previously reported, the project is firmly in motion with the script locked and filming scheduled to begin in 2026.

“The writing process is underway, and the team is making sure it gets bigger and better and continues from where it was left in the first part. Yet, this isn’t just a simple continuation but will also be introducing new elements to justify the addition of a fourth core character,” the source added.

The sequel will once again be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, with Vidhu Vinod Chopra backing the film alongside Hirani and Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expected to reprise their roles from the 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots.