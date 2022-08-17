Thursday, August 18, 2022
3 killed, 10 wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv: mayor

KYIV: A Russian strike killed at least three people and wounded 10 others in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the city’s mayor said.

The attack started a fire in a block of flats in the northeastern city, Igor Terekhov said on the Telegram app.

Kharkiv was besieged in the first days of the invasion in February.

But Russian troops — backed by massive artillery fire and missile strikes — have not been able to take control of Ukraine’s second city.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the region, authorities say.

On Monday, Russian shelling in the city killed at least one person and injured six more, senior police official Sergiy Bolvinov, said on Facebook.

The bulk of Russia’s offensive is now focussed on southern and eastern Ukraine.

AFP

