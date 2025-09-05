3 Marla Plots Scheme Punjab Eligibility Criteria 2025 - Update

LAHORE: The 3 Marla Plots Scheme 2025 is a major housing initiative launched under the Apni Zameen Apna Ghar (AZAG) program by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, aimed at providing secure residential land to low-income and landless families across Punjab.

The scheme seeks to address homelessness and promote social welfare by distributing free 3 Marla plots to eligible citizens.

In its first phase, the scheme will allot 2,000 plots across 19 districts under 23 official schemes. This program is more than just land distribution—it’s a broader effort to empower vulnerable families by helping them establish permanent homes. The application process is fully digital, managed through a dedicated AZAG E-Portal to ensure transparency and accessibility.

Eligibility Criteria

To ensure the plots reach only the most deserving, strict eligibility requirements have been established:

Must be a permanent resident of Punjab, verified via CNIC.

Applicants must apply within their district of residence.

Neither the applicant nor their spouse/children can own any property in Pakistan.

Applicants must have no criminal record, legal disputes, or bank defaults.

All submitted information must be accurate and truthful; false declarations lead to disqualification.

Terms and Conditions

Construction must begin within 6 months and be completed within 2 years, in line with local building codes.

Plots cannot be sold, transferred, or leased for 5 years.

Land must be used solely for residential purposes.

Non-compliance (e.g., failure to construct, misuse) may result in cancellation and repossession without compensation.

The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) will conduct inspections and handle disputes through a Grievance Redressal Committee.

How to Apply

Applicants must register via the official AZAG E-Portal, fill out the application form, and upload required documents including CNIC, income proof, and a property ownership declaration. Selected candidates will be shortlisted after verification.

This initiative reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to social justice, shelter security, and improved living standards for the underprivileged.

